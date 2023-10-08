CTC Community Wishlist

Please enjoy this lovely cover photo of Matt LaPorta, I’m confident he’ll turn into the right handed power threat we all knew he could be any day now.

On a more serious note, the baseball offseason sucks. Even though there’s sure to be a flurry of activity at some point with our managerial search and some inevitable player movement, those happen in short bursts and we have to find a way to fill the void the other 130 or so days until pitchers and catchers report in February.

We have some content planned out to fill that void, we’ll certainly be doing our yearly prospect countdown closer to the start of ST, and we’ll likely be doing a deep dive recap of every player individually.

We’ve talked as a staff and have landed on that whether there’s “news and notes” for the day or not, we’ll always be putting up a “N&N” type of post to provide a place to house the daily discussion that makes this site what it is, but we’d love to hear from the community on the type of offseason content you’d all like to see.

Would you all be interested in discussion about the other playoff games and some more league-wide content as opposed to just Guardians replated stuff? I know I’d certainly love to write about Clayton Kershaw’s outing yesterday.

So with that being said, we’re turning it over to the community. Let us know what type of content would be most interesting to you down in the comments.

Oh, and by the way, the podcast will be returning in a little over a week (Wednesday the 18th) so be on the lookout for that!

Go Guardians!