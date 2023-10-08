Filed under: It is Sunday. There was baseball yesterday. Discuss. Sunday thread for October 8, 2023 By westbrook Oct 8, 2023, 7:00am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: It is Sunday. There was baseball yesterday. Discuss. Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Saturday’s scheduled games: Rangers @ Orioles Twins @ Astros Phillies @ Braves Diamond Backs @ Dodgers More From Covering the Corner CTC Community Wishlist Jon Morosi and the Problem With National Baseball Media News and Notes: Chase Delauter Racks Up More Hits for the Peoria Javelinas News and Notes: Francona reportedly wanted Kevin Cash to Replace Him Covering the Corner Roundtable -Offseason Edition The Importance of Tanner Bibee’s Breakout Loading comments...
Loading comments...