News and Notes: Chase Delauter Racks Up More Hits for the Peoria Javelinas

With no MLB games on the docket yesterday, all eyes were turned to the Peoria Javelinas who beat the Glendale Desert Dogs 8-3. Chase Delauter went 2 for 5 with an RBI. Christian Cairo also added a hit in five plate appearances. Bradley Hanner also threw a scoreless inning and struck out 2.

Kyle Manzardo didn’t play, but he did put a show on in batting practice earlier in the day.

Ya but can the Mariners find a way to talk to Cleveland about him? Just file it away. https://t.co/ZtcZFIcgjc — Justin L. (BlueSky - jlbaseball.bsky.social) (@JL_Baseball) October 6, 2023

In the above tweet, the estimable Justin Lada is referencing Jon Morosi going on Seattle radio and saying that the Mariners should call the Guardians about trading for Jose Ramirez. Proving, yet again, that Jon Morosi is a hack.

MLB TradeRumors produced their usually reliable arbitration estimates including for the Guardians.

Meanwhile, FanGraphs offered their usual helpful previews for playoff series starting today, including Braves-Phillies (6:07pm EST), Diamondbacks-Dodgers (9:20pm EST), Twins-Astros (4:45pm EST), and Rangers-Orioles (1:03pm EST).

Sandy Alcantara is getting Tommy John surgery.