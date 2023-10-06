News and Notes: Francona reportedly wanted Kevin Cash to Replace Him

Hey, you, make sure you read our writer’s roundtable and Brendan’s first official article! We’re giving some good content in these Guardians’ baseball-starved times.

So, Peter Gammons is saying that Terry Francona wanted Kevin Cash to replace him.

The first person Terry Francona told Mark Shapiro he wanted to hire was Kevin Cash, who would be his bullpen coach. Many believe that the person Francona would like replacing him is Cash. - — Peter Gammons (@pgammo) October 6, 2023

Is Gammons floating this out there because he’s hearing rumors the Guardians are trying to get Cash? That’s anyone’s guess. Unless the Rays and Cash mutually part ways, the Guardians would have to swing a trade for Cash who is still under contract with Tampa for another season.

I’m sure opinions are split on Cash, but he certainly has the level of experience that would give him some stature to step into Tito’s shoes. He also would bring some insight into the things that Tampa does well to the Guardians. We shall see...

Chris Antonetti would like to have a do-over on the Tobias Myers-Junior Caminero trade.

Cleveland dot com published stories about the highlights and lowlights of the 2023 Guardians season today.

Our Peoria Javelinas won again last night, 10-5. Ryan Webb struck out 5 in 2 innings! ...He also gave up 2 runs on 2 hits and 3 walks, but, hey, nobody’s perfect. Kyle Manzardo went 0 for 4 with a walk.

There are no MLB playoff games today because the Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins, Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadephia Phillies all swept their wildcard series. Tomorrow, we’ll see games 1 for the Twins-Astros, Rangers-Orioles, Diamondbacks-Dodgers and Phillies-Braves. Personally, as far as rooting interests go, I will always cheer against the Astros unless they’re playing the Yankees, I’d prefer the Rangers to get to the World Series because they’ve never won a title, give me the underdog Diamondbacks over the Dodgers, and the constantly vibing Phil’s over the Braves. Let’s hope there’s some good, competitive October baseball ahead.