Guardians have list of 45-48 potential 2024 managers

Some nuggets have begun to trickle out Re: the Guardians managerial search, and one of them is somewhat amusing.

We should start with: Terry Francona has officially “stepped down.” Also, he is likely sticking around in the organization, and so is Sandy Alomar—but not as manager. It is a job Alomar does not want, a thing some fans were able to infer from his previous attempts at interim-ing.

Amusingly, there is apparently a list of 45-48(!) candidates. And according to Joel Sherman, one of them is Carlos Mendoza.

Rangers 4, Rays 0

With 19,704 fans on hand to see the Rays play, the Rays played defense like nobody was watching. They also scored 0 runs, but their defense was somehow worse than their offense. They made 4 errors, but could have been charged with even more.

Royce Lewis 3, Blue Jays 1, Twins 0

If not for Royce Lewis, the Twins postseason losing streak likely would have continued. But Lewis homered twice and drove in the only 3 runs Minnesota scored, so the streak was snapped. The Jays continue to play like crap against the laughable AL Central.

DBacks 6, Brewers 3

Carlos Santana got the scoring started for MILW, but their 3-0 lead would be met with 6 unanswered Arizona runs. Evan Longoria put on a defensive masterclass. Corbin Burnes gave up a bunch of giolitos, and Devin Williams surrendered some insurance runs. This game could have been 15-11 if fewer runners had been stranded.

Phillies 4, Marlins 1

This game almost entirely overlapped with the Diamondbacks win, starting an hour later, and finishing at nearly the exact same time. We know which of the two Robby M preferred.

Questions

Will Amed Rosario even be on the LA postseason roster if their opponent is light on LHP?

Would the Brewers trade Tyrone Taylor? Would you be interested?