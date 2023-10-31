News and Notes: And, Now, We Wait

The Cleveland Guardians interviewed Craig Counsell yesterday, as reported by Tom Withers, Zack Meisel and Will Sammon and Paul Hoynes. No one knows if an offer was made, how the tenor of the meeting was, or anything of the like, so, now, we wait and see. Everyone seems to agree that it doesn’t seem likely that Counsell ends up coming to Cleveland. Sammon and Meisel reported that he hasn’t yet interviewed with the Mets, so it may still be a bit before we receive clarity on whom the Guardians hire to replace Terry Francona.

The Rangers beat the Diamondbacks in game 3 of the World Series, 3-1, to take a 2-1 lead in the Series. Max Scherzer and Adolis Garcia left with injuries, the latter being a far more potentially damaging blow to the Rangers’ hopes of winning 2 more. Texas’s Andrew Heaney and Arizona’s Joe Mantiply will face-off tonight, in a pitching showdown for the ages.

Happy Halloween! Rangers’ pitcher, Jon Gray, who had an excellent outing last night, is passionate about the paranormal.