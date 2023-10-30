News and Notes: Last Week of 2023 MLB Season Begins

Tonight, the Diamondbacks and Rangers resume the World Series in game three in Arizona, each team having won a game in Texas. Weird to think that a matchup of Max Scherzer and Brandon Pfaadt makes Pfaadt’s team a favorite, but time is undefeated.

Terry Pluto says the Guardians did, indeed, receive permission to interview Craig Counsell. Both Zack Meisel and Pluto indicated their sources say Counsell to Cleveland is a long shot. Definitely worth having the conversation, and you never know what might happen.

Meisel just tweeted out that Counsell is in town to interview today:

Craig Counsell is in Cleveland to meet with the Guardians about their managerial opening, league sources tell @WillSammon and me. — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) October 30, 2023

This article on Arizona GM Mike Hazen’s wife Nicole and her passing in 2022 was very moving and worth the read. Hazen got his start in the Cleveland Front Office, so he and Torey Lovullo have some strong Cleveland ties.

In the Arizona Fall League, Chase DeLauter hit another three-run homer on Saturday, this time a game-winner, plus a single. Ross Carver went two scoreless innings with 0 hits allowed, 0 walks, and two strikeouts.

If you’re looking forward to the baseball offseason, here are some dates to keep in mind: