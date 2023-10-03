News and Notes: Chase DeLauter Has a Big Night for the Peoria Javelinas

Chase DeLauter was 2 for 4 with a 400+ ft home run and a walk and 5 RBI in the opening game for the Peoria Javelinas in the Arizona Fall League.

Chase DeLauter (#Guardians No. 4 prospect, MLB No. 85) demolishes his first Fall League homer out near the 430 ft sign pic.twitter.com/oFArnWfZpM — Jesse Borek (@JesseABorek) October 3, 2023

Kyle Manzardo was 0 for 4 with a walk.

The Angels fired their manager Phil Nevin, so the Guardians, Giants, Mets and Angels are all looking for new managers so far.

The AL and NL Wildcard rounds start today, with the Rays and Rangers getting things going at 3:08PM EST.