News and Notes: Chase DeLauter Has a Big Night for the Peoria Javelinas

News and Notes for Tuesday, October 3rd, 2023

By Quincy Wheeler
2022 Major League Baseball Draft Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Chase DeLauter was 2 for 4 with a 400+ ft home run and a walk and 5 RBI in the opening game for the Peoria Javelinas in the Arizona Fall League.

Kyle Manzardo was 0 for 4 with a walk.

The Angels fired their manager Phil Nevin, so the Guardians, Giants, Mets and Angels are all looking for new managers so far.

The AL and NL Wildcard rounds start today, with the Rays and Rangers getting things going at 3:08PM EST.

