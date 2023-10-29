N&N: Diamondbacks even up World Series at 1 game each

After dropping the first game in dramatic fashion, the Diamondbacks showed up at the ballpark last night and dominated the Rangers. They won 9-1, which puts them at +7 runs for the series. Good news because people judge WS outcomes by pyth, right? RIGHT?

• Ketel Marte extended his postseason hitting streak to 18. Which is an MLB record.

• Merrill Kelly struck out 9 and walked nobody, which is not something that happens a lot in the World Series.

• It’s also unusual for a team to sac bunt 3 times. Good.

• And most unusual of all,