N&N: Diamondbacks even up World Series at 1 game each

After dropping the first game in dramatic fashion, the Diamondbacks showed up at the ballpark last night and dominated the Rangers. They won 9-1, which puts them at +7 runs for the series. Good news because people judge WS outcomes by pyth, right? RIGHT?
• Ketel Marte extended his postseason hitting streak to 18. Which is an MLB record.
• Merrill Kelly struck out 9 and walked nobody, which is not something that happens a lot in the World Series.
• It’s also unusual for a team to sac bunt 3 times. Good.
• And most unusual of all,
You don’t see this everyday at the ballpark pic.twitter.com/tYVwLUo1uY— Travis Sawchik (@Travis_Sawchik) October 29, 2023
