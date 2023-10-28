 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

News and Notes: Adolis Garcia and Chase DeLauter Both Hit Home Runs Last Night

News and Notes for Saturday, October 28, 2023

By Quincy Wheeler
World Series - Arizona Diamondbacks v Texas Rangers - Game One Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The World Series opened with a riveting game 1, a back-and-forth affair, won by the Rangers with a walk-off home run from Adolis Garcia in the bottom of the 11th. Corey Seager hit a game-tying two-run homer in the 9th.

Not coincidentally, Chase DeLauter hit a three-run home run for the Peoria Javelinas and Christian Cairo had a single and a walk. DeLauter = Adolis Garcia. DeLauter = Corey Seager. Kyle Manzardo went 0 for 6, but everyone has a bad day now and then.

Game two of the World Series is tonight, with Merrill Kelly facing off against Jordan Montgomery at 8:03pm EST.

World Series off-days are Sunday and Thursday, wonder if either day might feature a Guardians managerial announcement, or if we are looking for after the series ends (which, theoretically, it could end Tuesday night, but looks pretty evenly matched to me.

