News and Notes: Gimenez and Kwan Win Fielding Bible Awards

Steven Kwan and Andres Gimenez won Fielding Bible Awards from Sports Info Solutions. Well-deserved!

No new Guardians managerial rumors yesterday or this morning... yet. Felt like we were hurtling toward a pre-World Series hiring, but the potential availability of Craig Counsell has slowed things down a bit. Zack Meisel of the Athletic did publish an excellent overview of the publicly rumored candidates for the position.

The World Series starts tonight in Texas, with the Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen facing off against the Rangers' Nate Eovaldi. I predict Snakes in 6.

The Peoria Javelinas lost, and Kyle Manzardo and Chase DeLauter did not play, but Ryan Webb gave up 5 hits, 1 walk, 1 run and struck out 6 in 4 innings, while Bradley Hanner struck out 2 and gave up 2 hits in two-thirds of an inning.