N&N: Phillies 6, Diamondbacks 1

Wheeler and Gallen, two pitchers whose first names are pronounced the same but spelled differently, faced off last night in Arizona.

The Phillies got out to an early 2-0 lead. Extremely well-hit baseballs by Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber extended that lead. The two combined to travel 905 feet. That’s further than the entire Guardians outfield usually combines to hit the ball in an entire game.

The Phillies ended up winning 6-1.

The NL teams are off today, but the Rangers and Astros play this evening.