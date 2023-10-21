News and Notes: More Guardians’ Managerial Search Rumors

Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com posted an article offering some of the latest Guardians’ managerial search rumors. To summarize, he says the team has interviewed and been impressed by Dodgers’ first base coach, Clayton McCullough, and has expressed interest in interviewing Charlie Montoyo, former Blue Jays’ manager and current White Sox bench coach, and Texas Rangers’ bench coach and offensive coordinator Donnie Ecker. Hoynes says that the Orioles’ Tony Mansolino and Blue Jays’ Mark Budzinski have not been interviewed by the team.

The Guardians’ academy in the Dominican Republic was robbed, but no one was hurt.

After a bench-clearing incident, the Astros won another road game against the Rangers, 5-4, behind the heroics of Jose Altuve, giving them a 3-2 lead in the ALCS. The Diamondbacks came back against the Phillies to even their series at 2-2 and perhaps indicate that the Phillies need to be more reticent to use Craig Kimbrel. The Diamondbacks and Phillies are playing game 5 tonight, while the Astros will host the Rangers for game 6 on Sunday night.

Sadly, Chase DeLauter and Kyle Manzardo haven’t got any hits the past few games in the Arizona Fall League, and they did not yesterday, but Christian Cairo got a single.