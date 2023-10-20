News and Notes: Diamondbacks and Astros Get ALCS Wins

The Diamondbacks got a walkoff win against the Phillies in game 3 of the NLCS to make the series 2-1 in favor of Philadelphia. The Astros crushed the Rangers again, 10-3, tying the ALCS at 2 games a piece.

I'm just gonna say... I'm fine if the Guardians want to try to swipe some Astros' baseball minds in this managerial search/potential coaching staff turnover. They seem to really have some stuff figured out that goes beyond the banging scheme.

The Peoria Javelinas lost 8-3 and Kyle Manzardo went 0 for 4 with 3 strikeouts, while Chase DeLauter was 0 for 2 with a walk and an RBI. Ryan Webb gave up 2 homers and 5 runs but did strike out 7 in 5 innings.

That's about it for Guardians and baseball news for now, but two CTC notes: 1. Andrew Kinsman, longtime mod and fountain of baseball knowledge has moved on from being a site contributor here. We wish Andrew the best and thank him for his years of hard work here! 2. The Disgusting Baseball pod returned yesterday, with Matt Dallas and Quincy Wheeler talking Guardians managerial search and potential outfield targets