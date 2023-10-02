News and Notes: Guardians Offseason Begins

The Guardians lost the season finale, 5-2. Tyler Freeman hit another home run and Trevor Stephan finally had a scoreless inning. Miguel Cabrera had a nice moment after making a play on a Steven Kwan grounder.

Zack Meisel offered some final reflections on Tito’s time in Cleveland and the disappointing 2023 season.

Paul Hoynes reported on some offseason plans for Guardians’ players, with Tyler Freeman and Will Brennan discussing overhauling swings.

Hoynes also suggested fifteen potential candidates for the open Guardians’ manager position. “Please no Mike Shildt” is my main reaction to the list.

The first name emerged in the Guardians’ managerial search:

The Chronicle has learned that Giants coach Craig Albernaz will be interviewed for Guardians manager's job; plus other possibilities for current SF staff: https://t.co/hjfAwLzBXY via @sfchronicle — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) October 1, 2023

As a catching and bullpen coach for San Francisco this year, Albernaz oversaw a bullpen that was third in MLB in FIP and a catching crew that was fourth in Framing Runs Above Average and ninth in OAA in MLB. He’s 41 and has worked for Tampa Bay and San Francisco, both generally regarded as progressive organizations. He also apparently has a thick Boston accent, which is fun. It’s early, of course, but this first indicator is that the Guardians’ front office MAY be looking for younger, analytically-inclined candidates.

Hey, Jose Tena is 2 inches taller than we thought he was for a while. Meanwhile, Joe Lampe is 2 inches shorter.

The MLB playoff field is set. Personally, I’ll always root for LGFG Carlos Santana, so it’s Brewers #1 for me. But, I also don’t mind seeing Josh Bell have success with the Marlins, Austin Hedges with the Rangers, and, don’t hate me, Yandy Diaz with the Rays. Should be some fun, competitive playoff series, in any case.

Tim Wakefield passed away from brain cancer. He was my favorite non-Cleveland player during his career. Sympathies to his family and friends.