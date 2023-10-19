News and Notes: Three Guardians’ Players Nominated for Gold Gloves

The Astros beat the Rangers 8-5 in game 3 of the ALCS, taking advantage of a rusty and possibly washed Max Scherzer to make the series now 2-1 in favor of the Rangers. Jose Altuve has hit a lot of playoff homers. Today features TWO MLB playoff games, game 3 of Phillies-Diamondbacks at 5:07pm EST and game 4 of Astros-Rangers at 8:07pm EST.

Michael Brantley made an amazing catch.

MICHAEL BRANTLEY MAKES THE CATCH



: FS1 pic.twitter.com/tRzvbi6sgm — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 19, 2023

Still love that dude.

The Guardians had three players announced as Gold Glove finalists; Andres Gimenez at second base, Jose Ramirez at third base, and Steven Kwan in left field. Gimenez and Kwan not winning the award would be a crime. Josh Naylor not being a finalist at first base IS already a crime.

Mandy Bell published a Q&A with Guardians President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti and GM Mike Chernoff. Nothing particularly notable, but, reading between the lines, I think the team REALLY likes Juan Brito. I wouldn’t be surprised to see them pivot fairly quickly to Brito at second base and Andres Gimenez at shortstop if Gabriel Arias and Brayan Rocchio falter.

No new rumors on the Guardians’ managerial front as of yet, but the day is young!

Our Peoria Javelinas won another game, despite Chase Delauter going 0 for 4 with a walk and Kyle Manzardo sitting. Eric Sabrowski had another scoreless inning with three strikeouts. Manzardo gets a lot of days off... wonder if the shoulder is still a work in progress?