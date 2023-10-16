News and Notes: Rangers Take Game One of the ALCS from the Astros

The Texas Rangers defeated the Houston Astros 2-0, going to 6-0 so far in the 2023 playoffs. Game 2 of the ALCS is at 4:37PM EST today, with the NLCS starting tonight with the Diamondbacks in Philadelphia at 8:07pm EST.

Terry Pluto made the case for why the Guardians managerial job is an attractive one. He says Buck Showalter isn’t a candidate for the job (thank God), and he notes that it was the Amed Rosario trade that caused Jose Ramirez to be open to batting 2nd, something the analytics team for the Guardians had recommended for years.

Paul Hoynes did a Q & A with a couple mildly interesting notes - Mike Sarbaugh was not asked to interview for the managerial role and Myles Straw was told in his exit interview that this offseason is a “critical one” for him. It really seems from all rumors that the Guardians are targeting younger candidates for the managerial job. Hoynes also reported that the Guardians have talked to several internal candidates, including Chris Valaika, and are waiting to talk to some candidates whose teams are still in the playoffs.

Ross Carver had a good start for the Peoria Javelinas on Saturday, going three shutout innings with five strikeouts and one walk.