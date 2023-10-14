 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

News and Notes: Guardians' Hitters Excelling for Peoria Javelinas

News and Notes for Saturday, October 14th

By Quincy Wheeler
Whiskered Peccary Photo by: Bildagentur-online/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Pictured above is a Javelina. The Peoria Javelinas of the Arizona Fall League lost for just the second time, but Guardians' prospects Chase Delauter went 1 for 2 with 2 walks, a sac fly and an outfield assist, Kyle Manzardo went 2 for 5 with a double, and Christian Cairo, playing left field!, went 3 for 4 with a home run.

The Guardians are still interviewing people for the managerial role, in case you wondered:

Dan Szymborski has the FanGraphs ALCS preview for the series that starts Sunday night.

