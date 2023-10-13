News and Notes: Phillies Dismiss the Braves By Hitting Something Called “Home Runs”

The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 3-1. They outhomered the vaunted Braves lineup and made it so that teams in these playoffs are 14-1 and when they outhomer their opponents. Attn: Larry Dolan, Chris Antonetti and Mike Chernoff. Their bullpen also strikes out a ton of batters. Also Attn: Larry Dolan, Chris Antonetti and Mike Chernoff.

Orland Arcia displayed pretty clearly that the Phillies and their fans have some degree of mental residence in the heads of Braves players

Orlando Arcia giving it back to Phillies fans pic.twitter.com/tCqzyTi9Pt — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 13, 2023

Rob Thomson, manager of the Phillies, really seems to understand how to manage with an eye to feel and to analytics.

Rob Thomson is one of the most aggressive postseason managers I’ve ever seen and it’s clearly at least a bit of why this keeps happening — Jarrett Seidler (@jaseidler) October 13, 2023

I wonder if Mike Calitri, Phillies’ Bench Coach recently (and casually) mentioned by Hoynes as a potential Guardians managerial option, is cut from the same cloth? He’s 45 years old and a former Cleveland scout who also worked for the Rays for a bit. Sign me up if he’s got a similar approach to Thomson.

Speaking of Hoynes, he says Mike Sarbaugh isn’t being interviewed for the managerial job in Cleveland but “it is believed” that John MacDonald is being interviewed for it. MacDonald is a 49 year-old former utility infielder for Cleveland and currently a defense/onfield coordinator for the team. Perhaps we need to add shortstops at every possible position in the entire organization. Hey, Lou Boudreau was a shortstop and he managed the team to their last title (read more about those halycon days in the new series Matt Dallas has started on our site about the last 75 years of Cleveland baseball).

Our Peoria Javelinas won again going to 8-1 in the Arizona Fall League, and while Kyle Manzardo had the night off, Chase DeLauter was 1 for 4 and Ryan Webb gave up one run in four and a third innings, striking out NINE and walking two. Watch out for Webb as a guy who may be able to help the major league team at some point in 2023. The pitching factory chugs along, folks.