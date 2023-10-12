 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

News and Notes: Phillies Rout Braves, Venable Off the Market?

News and Notes for 10/11/23

Division Series - Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Three Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Bryce Harper smoked a 3 run home run to give the Philadelphia Phillies a 4-1 en route to a 10-2 win over the Atlanta Braves. The Phillies now lead the series 2-1 and now have a chance to clinch the series at home against the regular season champs.

The Houston Astros beat the Minnesota Twins 3-2 to clinch the ALDS. Former Cleveland fan favorite Michael Brantley hit a home run to tie it 1-1 in the 2nd inning, the home run was the 5th postseason home run of his career. I know I speak for all Guardians fans when I say how much I miss seeing that patented “Dr. Smooth” swing in a Cleveland uniform.

The Los Angeles Dodgers/Arizona Diamondbacks game is in the 3rd inning as I write this, Arizona is holding a 3-0 lead with a chance to sweep the series.

In actual Guardians news, Jon Morosi broke the news that Will Venable has told clubs he’s staying with the Rangers. I always take “I intend to stay” types of comments from coaches with a grain of salt until all the vacancies have been filled, but Venable is firmly in the “not likely” category at this point. Really bad look for ‘ol Bob Nightengale if true.

In news that will surely bring a tear to your eye, yesterday (10/10) marked 75 years since Cleveland won the 1948 world series. Zack Meisel wrote what may very well be his best article ever to mark the occasion, I highly recommend checking it out if you’re a subscriber to The Athletic.

That’s all for today. As always, go Guards!

