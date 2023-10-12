News and Notes: Phillies Rout Braves, Venable Off the Market?

Bryce Harper smoked a 3 run home run to give the Philadelphia Phillies a 4-1 en route to a 10-2 win over the Atlanta Braves. The Phillies now lead the series 2-1 and now have a chance to clinch the series at home against the regular season champs.

The Houston Astros beat the Minnesota Twins 3-2 to clinch the ALDS. Former Cleveland fan favorite Michael Brantley hit a home run to tie it 1-1 in the 2nd inning, the home run was the 5th postseason home run of his career. I know I speak for all Guardians fans when I say how much I miss seeing that patented “Dr. Smooth” swing in a Cleveland uniform.

Michael Brantley's 5th career #Postseason home run ties it up for the @Astros! pic.twitter.com/4IG4DabJKY — MLB (@MLB) October 11, 2023

The Los Angeles Dodgers/Arizona Diamondbacks game is in the 3rd inning as I write this, Arizona is holding a 3-0 lead with a chance to sweep the series.

In actual Guardians news, Jon Morosi broke the news that Will Venable has told clubs he’s staying with the Rangers. I always take “I intend to stay” types of comments from coaches with a grain of salt until all the vacancies have been filled, but Venable is firmly in the “not likely” category at this point. Really bad look for ‘ol Bob Nightengale if true.

NEWS: Will Venable, Rangers associate manager, has been contacted by multiple @MLB teams regarding their managerial openings, but he’s told those clubs that he’s staying with Texas.



This is a significant development. Venable, 40, is highly regarded in the industry. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) October 12, 2023

In news that will surely bring a tear to your eye, yesterday (10/10) marked 75 years since Cleveland won the 1948 world series. Zack Meisel wrote what may very well be his best article ever to mark the occasion, I highly recommend checking it out if you’re a subscriber to The Athletic.

Today marks 75 years since CLE's last baseball title. Every day, the city buries someone who uttered at some point, “Just win one before I die”



"I want people to know the plight of the 75 years, so when we do win, people can appreciate it that much more.”https://t.co/Pt2vewKtTN — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) October 11, 2023

That’s all for today. As always, go Guards!