Rangers sweep Orioles; Twins facing elimination

Morning news and notes for October 11

By westbrook
Tuesday was not a good day to be a bird. The 101-win Orioles flew to Texas and had the same thing happen to them that happened in Baltimore. They lost again to the Rangers, and were swept. This gave LGFT Austin Hedges an opportunity to attempt to look crazier than Max Scherzer.

Elsewhere, the Astros pummeled the Twins and took a 2-1 series lead. They’ll try to finish off the Royces today, in between the two NL games.

Managerial update

• Bob Nightengale (I know) wrote that “Will Venable, associate manager of the Texas Rangers, is considered by several executives as the favorite to replace Terry Francona as the Cleveland Guardians manager.”

Japanese sluggers update

• Rintaro Sasaki, a high school baseball player in Japan would like to play at a college in America rather than play Nippon Professional Baseball.

