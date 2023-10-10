 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

News and Notes: 10/10

A slow news day

By mdallas27
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Not a lot to report on yesterday, but there were certainly two Guardians storylines worth following.

When asked about the Guardians managerial vacancy, Kevin Cash fell back on the typical party line of “I’m under contract” and “I like it here”

But, if you ask me he might as well have said “I’m not going to be the Alabama Coach”

Simply put, until the Guardians actually hire someone, or one of the candidates signs a new contract elsewhere, assume everyone is still in play. I’m not sure that it’ll end up being Cash, but I’m by no means ruling him out at this point.

In AFL news both Kyle Manzardo and Chase DeLauter hit absolute moonshots last night. Now it’s worth noting that the ball travels better in Arizona, but my goodness did they obliterate these. Not the best work by the camera operators, but I’m just glad there’s footage at all.

That’s all for today.

Go Guards!

