News and Notes: 10/10

Not a lot to report on yesterday, but there were certainly two Guardians storylines worth following.

When asked about the Guardians managerial vacancy, Kevin Cash fell back on the typical party line of “I’m under contract” and “I like it here”

#Rays Kevin Cash dismisses speculation about #Guardians job: “I’m very happy here. I’m under contract here and look forward to next year, for sure.” https://t.co/8174DJ1nxV — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) October 9, 2023

But, if you ask me he might as well have said “I’m not going to be the Alabama Coach”

Simply put, until the Guardians actually hire someone, or one of the candidates signs a new contract elsewhere, assume everyone is still in play. I’m not sure that it’ll end up being Cash, but I’m by no means ruling him out at this point.

In AFL news both Kyle Manzardo and Chase DeLauter hit absolute moonshots last night. Now it’s worth noting that the ball travels better in Arizona, but my goodness did they obliterate these. Not the best work by the camera operators, but I’m just glad there’s footage at all.

Chase DeLauter clubs his second @MLBazFallLeague homer



The No. 4 @CleGuardians prospect now leads the league with 12 RBIs. pic.twitter.com/8qE5ZRTTxj — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) October 10, 2023

No. 2 @CleGuardians prospect Kyle Manzardo crushes his first homer in the @MLBazFallLeague for Peoria.



108 mph | 446 ft. pic.twitter.com/A4DI1fDFGq — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) October 9, 2023

That’s all for today.

Go Guards!