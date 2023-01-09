Don’t expect Bo Naylor on the Guardians’ Opening Day roster

Here’s to a great week!

Tito talks Bell, Zunino, the Naylors, Straw | cleguardians.com

From Mandy Bell:

Speaking of Bo …

The skinny: Although the Guardians are ready for the younger Naylor to get his chance behind the plate, he’s not ready to handle the starting job just yet. It’s expected that Naylor will be on the big league roster in 2023. The only thing left to determine will be how quickly he becomes a mainstay on the 26-man roster.

Francona: “I don’t know that we’re done [making moves]. I think we’ve been pretty honest about how much we like Bo Naylor. Does that mean he’s ready for Opening Day? I don’t know if we’re ready to say that. And if he isn’t, that’s not a knock on him. But let’s let his play dictate how much he’s ready.”