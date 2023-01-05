 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Richie Palacios is ready for baseball

Morning news and notes for Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

By Matt Lyons
MLB: JUN 01 Royals at Guardians Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

What even counts as baseball news anymore? I can’t remember. Am I news? Are you news? Is a single tweet of Richie Palacios crossing his arms news? I think the last one is, so enjoy it.

He’s either waiting in line at Arby’s and sees his order sitting RIGHT THERE while no one calls his number, or he wants baseball to start. I’ve certainly been there for both, but let’s assume it’s the latter for now.

Cleveland Guardians news

Guardians sign four players to minor league deals with big league spring training invites | Cleveland
OK, there was some actual news yesterday as the Guardians bolstered their minor-league ranks with a quartet of new signings. Roman Quinn is an interesting get because of his blazing speed, but the biggest name is probably pitcher Touki Toussaint, who was once a top prospect for the Braves and now finds himself looking to make the Guardians’ bullpen out of spring training.

