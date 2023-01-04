Red Sox avoid arbitration with Rafael Devers

Tuesday was yesterday. It was a day in January. The third one of 2023, to be specific. Not much happened in Major League Baseball, but if you’re a fan of one of these people, we’re here to feed you some news:

The Red Sox and Rafael Devers avoided arbitration. It’s a one-year, $17.5M contract.

The Twins are showing interest in RHSP Michael Wacha.

the Royals traded Ryan O’Hearn to the Baltimore Orioles for our old buddy cash.

The Cubs are almost done negotiating the world’s slowest ever courtship with Eric Hosmer. I can only assume they keep asking themselves “Wait, why are we doing this?”

The Yankees have hired Brian Sabean. Had this happened in 2008, this blog would have had a 750-comment reply section that was all “HAHAHAHAHAHAHA”, “YESSSSSS!” and “IN… THE… AL… EAST.”