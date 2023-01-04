Red Sox avoid arbitration with Rafael Devers

Tuesday was yesterday. It was a day in January. The third one of 2023, to be specific. Not much happened in Major League Baseball, but if you’re a fan of one of these people, we’re here to feed you some news:
- The Red Sox and Rafael Devers avoided arbitration. It’s a one-year, $17.5M contract.
- The Twins are showing interest in RHSP Michael Wacha.
- the Royals traded Ryan O’Hearn to the Baltimore Orioles for our old buddy cash.
- The Cubs are almost done negotiating the world’s slowest ever courtship with Eric Hosmer. I can only assume they keep asking themselves “Wait, why are we doing this?”
- The Yankees have hired Brian Sabean. Had this happened in 2008, this blog would have had a 750-comment reply section that was all “HAHAHAHAHAHAHA”, “YESSSSSS!” and “IN… THE… AL… EAST.”
