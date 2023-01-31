Jose Tena is our No. 16 Guardians prospect. Who should be No. 17?

After missing the top vote by two votes in the previous round, Jose Tena defeated second-place Justin Campbell by 38 votes this time around to earn the title of No. 16 Cleveland Guardians prospect.

Tena was part of Cleveland’s vaunted 2017 international signing class along with prospects already voted in ahead of him like No. 3 George Valera, No. 5 Brayan Rocchio, and No. 13 Jhonkensy Noel.

Unlike Rocchio and Valera, who stood out from the beginning, Tena has had to earn his prospect status the hard way, beginning with a 2018 season in the Dominican Summer League, where he slashed an impressive .313/.367/.410. as a 17-year-old.

Tena was promoted to Arizona in 2019, where he again impressed, this time slashing .325/.352/.440 over 44 games, good for a 115 wRC+.

Following the lost 2020 season, Tena skipped Single-A and went straight to High-A in 2021, where he showcased improved power. After hitting just two home runs in the previous three years, Tena blasted 16 in 2021 over 107 games played, doubling his ISO from his 2018 season to .186 while slashing .281/.331/.467.

The real standout moment for Tena in 2021 was his performance in the Arizona Fall League, where he was one of the youngest players at 20 years old and led the league in hitting at .387, which earned him a spot on Cleveland’s 40-man roster.

This past season, Tena made his Double-A debut at 21 years old and he experienced his first struggles. He slashed just .264.299.411 with a 91 wRC+ over 127 games. He walked just 4.5% while striking out 25.1% of the time.

He then closed out the season by getting a cup of coffee at Triple-A, where he dominated in a small sample size. Over a five-game stretch, he slashed .368/.478/.632 with a 194 wRC+. Can he tap into that again over a longer period of time in 2023? If so, he could be arriving in Cleveland sooner than you think.

Justin Campbell, RHP (Age 21)

37th overall pick in 2022 MLB Draft

Two-way player in college who can touch the mid- to upper-90s on the mound.

Jaison Chourio, OF (Age 17)

2022 (DSL): 175 PA, .280/.446/.402, 1 HR, 14 SB, 22.9 BB%, 12.6 K%, 140 wRC+

The younger brother of consensus top 10 prospect in all of MLB Jackson Chourio, Jaison had a solid pro debut in the 2022 Dominican Summer League (higher wRC+ than Jackson in 2021) and the hype is building.

Xzavion Curry, RHP (Age 24)

2022 (AA): 69.0 IP, 11 GS, 28.4 K%, 6.7 BB%, 3.65 ERA, 3.75 FIP

2022 (AAA): 53.0 IP, 10 GS, 23.5 K%, 10.0 BB%, 4.58 ERA, 4.98 FIP

2022 (MLB): 9.1 IP, 2 GS, 6.4 K%, 12.8 BB%, 5.79 ERA, 6.11 FIP

Another Cleveland pitching factory success story. Curry exploded through the system in 2021, then advanced three more levels in 2022 to make two spot starts at the MLB level.

Will Dion, LHP (Age 22)

2022 (A): 115.1 IP, 23 GS, 30.7 K%, 6.7 BB%, 2.26 ERA, 3.20 FIP

2022 (A+): 12.2 IP, 2 GS, 33.3 K%, 6.7 BB%, 0.71 ERA, 2.85 FIP

A 2021 9th round pick nicknamed “Baby Kershaw” for his funky southpaw delivery, he earned Carolina League Pitcher of the Year honors in 2022.

Welbyn Francisca, SS (Age 16)

2023 international free agent signing

One of the most highly regarded hitting prospects in the 2023 IFA class; a twitchy, athletic fielder at shortstop.

Jake Fox, 2B/OF (Age 19)

2022 (A): 470 PA, .247/.381/.374, 5 HR,21 SB, 15.7 BB%, 19.1 K%, 118 wRC+

A high school bat taken in the 3rd round in 2021, Fox has shown patience at the plate at the lower levels, but we’re still waiting for louder hit tools to arrive.

Angel Genao, SS (Age 18)

2022 (ACL): 171 PA, .322/.394/.416, 2 HR, 6 SB, 9.4 BB%, 23.4 K%, 127 wRC+

2022 (A): 33 PA, .179/.303/.214, 0 HR, 0 SB, 12.1 BB%, 15.2 K%, 60 wRC+

Another talented, switch-hitting international middle infield prospect, Genao graduated to full-season ball in the latter half of 2022 as an 18-year-old.

Petey Halpin, OF (Age 20)

2022 (A+): 434 PA, .262/.346/.385, 6 HR, 16 SB, 10.4 BB%, 21.2 K%, 107 wRC+

Despite being young for his level, posted his second straight season with an above-average wRC+ in full-season ball.

Jack Leftwich, RHP (Age 24)

2022 (A): 60.1 IP, 5 GS, 36.4 K%, 4.3 BB%, 2.39 ERA, 1.82 FIP

2022 (A+): 49.0 IP, 10 GS, 29.0 K%, 7.3 BB%, 3.12 ERA, 3.30 FIP

2021 7th round pick as a college senior, advanced from piggy-back partner at Lynchburg to full-time starter at High-A.

Parker Messick, LHP (Age 22)

54th overall pick in 2022 MLB Draft

Heavy strike-thrower with the potential for four quality pitches.