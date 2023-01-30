A healthy Josh Naylor is great news for Guardians

Here’s to a great week!

Healthy offseason should work wonders for Josh Naylor | cleguardians.com

From Mandy Bell:

The Guardians desperately needed a first baseman last year, so it made sense to have Naylor play that position more often than right field. Now, they have Josh Bell to handle some games at first, which will require Naylor to move back to right at times if Cleveland wants his bat in the lineup.

“I expected to go back out there this year, and I’m excited for it,” Naylor said. “I love playing the outfield. It’s honestly a really cool position. And having the honor to play besides [Myles] Straw and [Steven Kwan] and learn from those guys is something I want to do every day.”