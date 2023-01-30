 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A healthy Josh Naylor is great news for Guardians

Morning news and notes for Monday, Jan. 30, 2023

By Jason Philipps
Division Series - Cleveland Guardians v New York Yankees - Game Two Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Here’s to a great week!

Cleveland Guardians news

Healthy offseason should work wonders for Josh Naylor | cleguardians.com

From Mandy Bell:

The Guardians desperately needed a first baseman last year, so it made sense to have Naylor play that position more often than right field. Now, they have Josh Bell to handle some games at first, which will require Naylor to move back to right at times if Cleveland wants his bat in the lineup.

“I expected to go back out there this year, and I’m excited for it,” Naylor said. “I love playing the outfield. It’s honestly a really cool position. And having the honor to play besides [Myles] Straw and [Steven Kwan] and learn from those guys is something I want to do every day.”

Triston McKenzie on ‘ego heaters, Francona’s managing style, more at Hot Stove Banquet | cleveland.com

What a likeable person .... easy to cheer for!

Around the league

