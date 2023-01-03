The baseball offseason takes a back seat

The baseball world was quiet yet again yesterday, but it’s hard to care too much right now.

Yesterday served as a grim reminder of the danger of sports when Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field following a seemingly routine tackle. Players and coaches suspended the game after Hamlin received CPR for nine minutes and was taken off the field in an ambulance.

The Bills and Bengals have both left the field and the game has temporarily been suspended. pic.twitter.com/pb4QZPgHtn — ESPN (@espn) January 3, 2023

It was revealed this morning that Hamlin, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest and is currently listed in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Hamlin is obviously not out of the woods yet, but it’s likely that the emergency CPR was given to him by personnel after the collapse saved his life. This is as good of a time as any to brush up on your CPR skills if you haven’t already, and consider signing up for a class.

A toy drive set up by Damar Hamlin last month has blown past its $2,500 goal to almost $3.4 million by this writing. The GoFundMe page has seen fans and individuals from all over the world come together to show their support for Hamlin’s cause.

Our best wishes go out to Damar, his family, and the entire Buffalo Bills organization.