7 Guardians prospects make MLB Pipeline’s top-100 list

MLB Pipeline is the latest outlet to release their top prospect list for the 2023 season, and once again, the Guardians are one of the most heavily represented teams. In total, they have seven prospects on the list, with Daniel Espino leading the way.

No. 16: Daniel Espino

No. 42: Gavin Williams

No. 51: George Valera

No. 64: Bo Naylor

No. 65: Tanner Bibee

No. 75: Brayan Rocchio

No. 82: Chase DeLauter

One thing is clear when you look at most prospect lists (including our own community vote): pitchers dominate in the organization. FanGraphs has a bit of a different view of things, with Bo Naylor at No. 2 and Gavin Wiliams all the way No. 6 due to concerns about his delivery causing injuries down the road, but four of their top six Guardians prospects are pitchers.

The future is bright in Cleveland either way.

Cleveland Guardians news

Justin Lada 2023 Cleveland Guardians Prospect Rankings | Next Year in Cleveland

Justin Lada is another one of those who see pitchers atop the organization, but with a different flavor. He has Tanner Bibee — with his newfound high-90s velocity — as the best in the Guardians organization, followed by Daniel Espino and Gavin Williams.

Guardians’ Joey Cantillo may be next development coup for a team that can train velocity | The Athletic ($$$)

Sometimes sports science is about the simple things. For example, yanking one of your top prospects with a bungee cord so his body gets accustomed to stacking quicker and putting more velocity on his fastball. That’s only a small part of this excellent dive into Joey Cantillo’s journey from being drafted by the Padres to becoming a high-90s hurler with the Guardians — but it’s by far my favorite.

Bo Naylor adds Spanish to his skill set as Guardians catching prospect preps for big year | Cleveland

Bo Naylor is going to be alright, I think.

“Growing up I really liked the idea of learning new languages so when the pandemic came around I used that as a good opportunity to try my best to learn,” Naylor said. “A lot of the guys in the clubhouse have helped me learn and helped give me confidence. I think it’s also helped me learn a lot of my teammates without that barrier.”

