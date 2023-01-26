Andrés Giménez ranked as No. 3 second baseman by MLB Network

Somehow I think Andrés Giménez's inevitable regression from a 6.1 fWAR, 140 wRC+ season has made him underrated — or at the very least, fly under the radar a bit. We’re all waiting with bated breath to see if he can replicate the near-MVP caliber numbers, or if he’ll come back down to a merely “very good” player as Steamer projects (.266/.331/.435, 19 HR, 118 wRC+, 3.9 fWAR). In the meantime, we’re not talking enough about him as an elite baseballer.

No more, though, as MLB Now (MLB Network’s analytic-driven afternoon show) ranked him as the third-best second baseman in their ongoing “Top 10 Right Now” series. He sits behind only José Altuve and Jeff McNeil in the ranking and just ahead of the Rangers’ $175 million man, Marcus Semien.

I know a lot of the thought behind Giménez’s future is that he’ll shift back to his natural shortstop position, but it wouldn’t be the worst thing to keep one of the best second basemen in baseball at the position. The flexibility to move him to either position — and still potentially have him be one of the best in baseball at that position — is a massive advantage in itself.

Either way, the good news for Guardians fans is that he’ll be here through at least 2027. And with any luck, he’ll be elite the whole time.

Cleveland Guardians news

Guardians’ 2022 season named Moment of the Year at Greater Cleveland Sports Awards | WKYC

What was the number one thing the Guardians needed before the season to make the name change a success? A fun, memorable season. That’s exactly what they got, with a slew of rookies coming up and making immediate impacts in the regular season and beyond.

Their recognition at the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards came in the form of the whole dang season being “moment of the year,” but there were a handful of moments, specifically, that are going to be seared into the memories of Guardians fans — the team named the Guardians that plays baseball in the city of Cleveland — forever.

Now go do it again, kids.

Gabriel Arias needs substantial playing time for the Cleveland Guardians in 2023 | Away Back Gone

Personally, I’m still not sold on Gabriel Arias*, but here’s a counter-point from our friends at Away Back Gone.

He has the potential - and has shown it throughout his career in the minors - to be a dynamic hitter that Terry Francona can slide into the bottom of the lineup as a solid addition to continue an inning. And you won’t have to worry about him defensively, either, so long as the Guardians can pick a main position and have him thrive in it.

*I was also not sold on Andrés Giménez until this year, so feel free to ignore me entirely.

Around the league