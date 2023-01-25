We let you know Tito’s scooter was stolen, so we must also let you know it has been found

CRISIS AVERTED! Terry Francona’s scooter has been located. ICYMI, yesterday, we let you know it was stolen.
• Shane Bieber and Aaron Civale stand out on something called “BloomBoards”
Around baseball
- Scott Rolen is now a Hall of Famer.
- The Royals shipped Adalberto Mondesi to Boston for a relief pitcher who is also injured.
- Mike Clevinger is under MLB investigation.
- Red Sox DFA Matt Barnes. Feels like this could be a Guardians NRI waiting to happen.
- LGFT Jesus Aguilar is now an Oakland A.
- James Harris of the Guardians front office is drawing interest from Houston.
- These players could break out due to their high exit velocities.
