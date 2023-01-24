Someone stole Tito’s scooter

Just return the scooter and no one gets hurt, alright? If we can’t start the spring training news cycle with a shot of Tito zipping around Goodyear on a bright red Vespa, there’s no point in even having a baseball season.

Return the damn scooter.

Cleveland Guardians news

Cleveland Guardians say Terry Francona’s scooter was stolen from his residence | WKYC

Some monster stole Terry Francona’s iconic red scooter from his home, according to a report filed to the Cleveland Police Department.

A spokesperson for the Cleveland Guardians confirms to 3News that Francona’s scooter was stolen from his residence over the weekend. A report has also been filed with the Cleveland Police Department, but the team did not provide any additional information.

Steven Kwan should find it hard to avoid the spotlight for the Guardians in 2023 | Cleveland

Steven Kwan — and the rest of the Guardians, for that matter — won’t be flying under the radar anymore. Any other year his performance in 2022 would have earned him a Rookie of the Year Award, and now it’s his chance to prove it wasn’t a fluke.

Juan Hillman signs with the Nationals | Twitter

Juan Hillman is just one of those guys that are easy to root for, and after missing all of 2022 following Tommy John surgery he has found a new home with the Nationals. I wish him the best in Washington.

Former Cleveland draft pick Juan Hillman recovered from TJ and headed to the Nationals.



Best of luck to Juan. Always keeps it real and was fun to talk to in Lake County and Akron. https://t.co/bPnfUEmWth — Justin L. (@JL_Baseball) January 23, 2023

Around the league