Guards Fest a big hit for Cleveland fans

Guards fest returns to spark hype for ‘23 | cleguardians.com

From Henry Palattella:

Toward the end of Steven Kwan’s media availability at Guards Fest on Saturday, Guardians manager Terry Francona had something to say.

“One year, man. One year, and now you’re going to talk forever,” Francona joked as Kwan’s interview went on, lamenting at the length of the American League Gold Glove Award-winning outfielder’s interview.

As laughs broke out through the media room, a smile went across Kwan’s face.

“I’m ready to go, man,” he said, bouncing out of his seat.