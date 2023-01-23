 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Guards Fest a big hit for Cleveland fans

Morning news and notes for Monday, January 23, 2023

By Jason Philipps
MLB: Winter Meetings Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Here’s to a great week!

Cleveland Guardians news

Guards fest returns to spark hype for ‘23 | cleguardians.com

From Henry Palattella:

Toward the end of Steven Kwan’s media availability at Guards Fest on Saturday, Guardians manager Terry Francona had something to say.

“One year, man. One year, and now you’re going to talk forever,” Francona joked as Kwan’s interview went on, lamenting at the length of the American League Gold Glove Award-winning outfielder’s interview.

As laughs broke out through the media room, a smile went across Kwan’s face.

“I’m ready to go, man,” he said, bouncing out of his seat.

Josh Naylor probably won’t play in World Baseball Classic for Canada | cleveland.com

Naylor seems focused on being fully healthy for the Guardians this season.

Around the league

