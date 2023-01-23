Guards Fest a big hit for Cleveland fans

Here’s to a great week!
Cleveland Guardians news
Guards fest returns to spark hype for ‘23 | cleguardians.com
From Henry Palattella:
Toward the end of Steven Kwan’s media availability at Guards Fest on Saturday, Guardians manager Terry Francona had something to say.
“One year, man. One year, and now you’re going to talk forever,” Francona joked as Kwan’s interview went on, lamenting at the length of the American League Gold Glove Award-winning outfielder’s interview.
As laughs broke out through the media room, a smile went across Kwan’s face.
“I’m ready to go, man,” he said, bouncing out of his seat.
Josh Naylor probably won’t play in World Baseball Classic for Canada | cleveland.com
Naylor seems focused on being fully healthy for the Guardians this season.
Around the league
- Trevor Story confident he’ll play in 2023 for Red Sox.
- Yankees might have to settle for Aaron Hicks in left field as they don’t want to reach 4th tier of Luxury Tax.
- Will Phillies look to retain ace Aaron Nola?
- The latest on the Rays’ Tropicana Field redevelopment plans.
