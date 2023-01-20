No Guardians games on TBS in the first half of 2023

So, who all is making it to Guards Fest this year? I’m jealous of all of you.

Cleveland Guardians news

MLB Schedule 2023: Dates, Times for TBS’ Matchups for 1st Half of Season | Bleacher Report

Listen, it’s a slow news day so just pretend like you care about this, OK? TBS revealed the first half of the 2023 broadcast schedule, and there are no Guardians games.

The Cleveland Guardians still need to add a veteran starting pitcher | Away Back Gone

‘SpongeBob guy’ David Hrusovsky looking forward to Guards Fest after rallying fans during Cleveland’s playoff run | Cleveland

I need Oscar Gonzalez to succeed just so David can keep doing this shtick in the playoffs. It’s the best.

