Logan Allen is our No. 9 Guardians prospect. Who should be No. 10?

Perhaps buoyed by a recent top 100 selection in Baseball America, Logan Allen ran away with 34% of the vote to become our No. 9 prospect for Covering the Corner, outpacing Gabriel Arias (21%) and Cody Morris (20%).

Allen was a second-round pick in 2020 by Cleveland in the MLB Draft and he lived up to the hype in his debut season, beginning at the High-A level in 2021, where he dominated opposing hitters to the tune of a 1.58 ERA and 67 strikeouts over 51.1 innings while walking just 13 batters.

The talented southpaw out of Florida International continued to impress after being promoted to Double-A, finishing the rest of the season with a 2.85 ERA over his final 10 starts spanning 60 innings, where he whiffed 76 batters and again walked just 13.

In his age-23 season, Allen got off to a great start in 2022, earning Double-A Eastern League’s Pitcher of the Month award for June after raising his strikeout before he was promoted to Triple-A Columbus.

It was in Columbus where Allen finally experienced the first struggles of his MiLB career. Over his first four starts at Triple-A, he allowed 16 runs and walked 13 batters over just 14.0 innings. Many have attributed a different type of baseball at the Triple-A level for pitchers struggling to adjust, but with Allen topping out at about 93 miles per hour with his fastball, he had no room for error.

Allen eventually settled down and pitched better over the final two months of the 2022 season, but his ERA never recovered. Hopefully he’s grown more comfortable with the Triple-A baseball as he’ll be a player the MLB team is expected to call upon if there is an injury or doubleheader this season.

Gabriel Arias, SS (Age 22)

2022 (AAA): 323 PA, .240/.310/.406, 13 HR, 5 SB, 7.7 BB%, 24.1 K%, 89 wRC+

2022 (MLB): 57 PA, .191/.321/.319, 1 HR, 1 SB, 14.0 BB%, 28.1 K%, 90 wRC+

After struggling in his first two promotions, Arias seemed to settle in his third time being called to the big leagues in 2022, posting a 158 wRC+ from September on.

Joey Cantillo, LHP (Age 23)

2022 (AA): 60.2 IP, 13 GS, 35.5 K%, 11.4 BB%, 1.93 ERA, 2.51 FIP

Didn’t pitch a full season at Double-A, but looked dominant when he did. When healthy, Cantillo has all the makings of a solid member of a starting rotation.

Jaison Chourio, OF (Age 17)

2022 (DSL): 175 PA, .280/.446/.402, 1 HR, 14 SB, 22.9 BB%, 12.6 K%, 140 wRC+

The younger brother of consensus top 10 prospect in all of MLB Jackson Chourio, Jaison had a solid pro debut in the 2022 Dominican Summer League (higher wRC+ than Jackson in 2021) and the hype is building.

Xzavion Curry, RHP (Age 24)

2022 (AA): 69.0 IP, 11 GS, 28.4 K%, 6.7 BB%, 3.65 ERA, 3.75 FIP

2022 (AAA): 53.0 IP, 10 GS, 23.5 K%, 10.0 BB%, 4.58 ERA, 4.98 FIP

2022 (MLB): 9.1 IP, 2 GS, 6.4 K%, 12.8 BB%, 5.79 ERA, 6.11 FIP

Another Cleveland pitching factory success story. Curry exploded through the system in 2021, then advanced three more levels in 2022 to make two spot starts at the MLB level.

Chase DeLauter, OF (Age 21)

2022 (NCAA): 118 PA, .437/.576/.828, 8 HR, 10 SB, 23.7 BB%, 17.8 K%

One of the most impressive college hitters out of unheralded James Madison University, DeLauter will make his pro debut this season with high expectations.

Petey Halpin, OF (Age 20)

2022 (A+): 434 PA, .262/.346/.385, 6 HR, 16 SB, 10.4 BB%, 21.2 K%, 107 wRC+

Despite being young for his level, posted his second straight season with an above average wRC+ in full-season ball.

Cody Morris, RHP (Age 26)

2022 (AAA): 15.1 IP, 3 GS, 51.7 K%, 10.3 BB%, 2.35 ERA, 2.46 FIP

2022 (MLB): 23.2 IP, 5 GS, 23.0 K%, 12.0 BB%, 2.28 ERA, 4.34 FIP

An early shoulder injury likely prevented him from earning a permanent spot in Cleveland’s starting rotation in 2022. Morris impressed in limited appearances at the MLB level.

Jhonkensy Noel, 1B/3B/OF (Age 21)

2022 (A+): 252 PA, .219/.286/.509, 19 HR, 1 SB, 7.1 BB%, 31.7 K%, 111 wRC+

2022 (AA): 278 PA, .242/.338/.488, 13 HR, 2 SB, 10.8 BB%, 22.7 K%, 122 wRC+

2022 (AAA): 18 PA, .176/.222/.235, 0 HR, 0 SB, 5.6 BB%, 38.9 K%, 20 wRC+

The most powerful prospect in Cleveland’s system, Noel blasted 33 home runs in 2022 and actually improved after being promoted to Double-A.