Hoping for a healthy 2023 for Terry Francona

Morning news and notes for Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

By Jason Philipps
MLB: New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Happy New Year ... here’s to a great 2023!

Guardians News

Some New Year’s resolutions for the Cleveland Guardians | cleveland.com

From Paul Hoynes:

Owner Paul Dolan: Raise the G’s payroll to match the estimated $110 million penalty Mets owner Steve Cohen will pay for blowing through every luxury tax threshold in the new basic agreement.

Chris Antonetti and Mike Chernoff: Just keep doing what you’re doing.

Manager Terry Francona: Another healthy season, one more switch-hitter to bat lower in the lineup and a helmet with extra padding when Josh Naylor goes to the plate would all be welcomed.

3B Jose Ramirez: That his right thumb stays strong and he finally wins an AL MVP award.

Around the League

