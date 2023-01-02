Hoping for a healthy 2023 for Terry Francona

Happy New Year ... here’s to a great 2023!
Some New Year’s resolutions for the Cleveland Guardians | cleveland.com
From Paul Hoynes:
Owner Paul Dolan: Raise the G’s payroll to match the estimated $110 million penalty Mets owner Steve Cohen will pay for blowing through every luxury tax threshold in the new basic agreement.
Chris Antonetti and Mike Chernoff: Just keep doing what you’re doing.
Manager Terry Francona: Another healthy season, one more switch-hitter to bat lower in the lineup and a helmet with extra padding when Josh Naylor goes to the plate would all be welcomed.
3B Jose Ramirez: That his right thumb stays strong and he finally wins an AL MVP award.
