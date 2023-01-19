You could design cleats for Andrés Giménez at this weekend’s Guards Fest

Happy Guards Fest week to those who celebrate.

Cleveland Guardians news

Giménez to host cleat design contest at Guards Fest | MLB

If you’re able to make it out to Guards Fest this weekend, keep an eye out for a design contest hosted by Andrés Giménez and artist Jonathan Hrusovsky.

Those who are interested in participating in the cleat design competition will be able to sit down, draw their design on a printed-out cleat template and submit it for review. Giménez will find time during both the morning and afternoon sessions to pop by, weigh in on the designs and help those who are drawing. At the end of the night, Hrusovsky and Giménez will review the submissions and will determine a winner. That person will be contacted shortly after Guards Fest and will receive a pair of cleats with their winning design, on top of watching the Guardians second baseman sport the look during Spring Training.

Guardians captain José Ramírez? Probably not, but Cleveland has quite a history of captains | The Athletic ($$$)

There probably won’t be a Guardians “captain” any time soon.

Guardians Get New Lease, $203M in Stadium Renovations | Front Office Sports

Some of the financial details of the Guardians’ recently revealed renovation plans, most of which will be publicly funded.

Payrolls ranked by percentage of change | Twitter

Jon Becker, who works on the payroll aspects of FanGraphs’ Roster Resource pages, tweeted out this chart showing team payrolls ranked by percentage change year-over-year.

Now that official 2022 payrolls are in, let's look at how 2023 payrolls compare. Note:



•This is "real" payroll, not luxury tax

•All pre-arb players are counted as the league min. ($720K) right now

•Arbitration cases are counted as the midpoint between the two filing numbers pic.twitter.com/zQjBX1l3Wz — Jon Becker (@jonbecker_) January 19, 2023

It should come as no surprise that the Guardians came out near the top, considering they entered 2022 with virtually no free-agent signings (apologies to Luke Maile), and signed Josh Bell this offseason. They’ll sit at around $90 million on Opening Day, still near the bottom of the league, but with a promising young team.

