Angel Martinez is our No. 8 Guardians prospect. Who should be No. 9?

In another tight race, Angel Martinez came away with 32% of the vote to become our No. 7 prospect for Covering the Corner, just squeaking by Logan Allen (28%) by four percentage points.

It was a tough act to follow Cleveland’s vaunted 2017 international signing class, but 2018 had some big names as well. While Gabriel Rodriguez and Junior Sanquinton stole the headlines with their signing bonuses, it has been Angel Martinez who has stood out of of the crowd with his impressive performance on the field.

Martinez broke onto the scene by slashing .306/.402/.428 in the Dominican Summer League as a 17-year-old, posting a 134 wRC+.

After a slightly down year where he struggled late in his first taste of full season ball in the post-pandemic 2021 season, Martinez again turned heads this past season after being promoted to High-A Lake County.

As a member of the Captains, Martinez straight up raked, slashing .288/.384/.477 over 77 games, which was good for a 139 wRC despite being one of the youngest players at his level.

Martinez also showed a power spike, blasting 10 home runs for Lake County as his ISO climbed nearly 50 points to a career-high .189.

Martinez’s performance earned him a late promotion to Double-A, where his power increased even more to a .204 ISO. Perhaps most impressively, his strikeout rate didn’t change even one tenth of one percentage point after his promotion, staying right at 17.5%

Martinez was rewarded for his solid season by being added to Cleveland’s 40-man roster in November to avoid him being stolen in the Rule 5 Draft. Look for him to begin the 2023 campaign in Double-A since he only played 24 games there last year, but he’ll be knocking on the door to Columbus before long.

Logan Allen, LHP (Age 24)

2022 (AA): 73.0 IP, 13 GS, 35.6 K%, 7.5 BB%, 3.33 ERA, 3.15 FIP

2022 (AAA): 59.2 IP, 14 GS, 27.0 K%, 10.7 BB%, 6.49 ERA, 4.36 FIP

One of the more consistent arms in Cleveland’s system, Allen struggled in his initial promotion to Triple-A before settling in over his final eight starts.

Gabriel Arias, SS (Age 22)

2022 (AAA): 323 PA, .240/.310/.406, 13 HR, 5 SB, 7.7 BB%, 24.1 K%, 89 wRC+

2022 (MLB): 57 PA, .191/.321/.319, 1 HR, 1 SB, 14.0 BB%, 28.1 K%, 90 wRC+

After struggling in his first two promotions, Arias seemed to settle in his third time being called to the big leagues in 2022, posting a 158 wRC+ from September on.

Joey Cantillo, LHP (Age 23)

2022 (AA): 60.2 IP, 13 GS, 35.5 K%, 11.4 BB%, 1.93 ERA, 2.51 FIP

Didn’t pitch a full season at Double-A, but looked dominant when he did. When healthy, Cantillo has all the makings of a solid member of a starting rotation.

Xzavion Curry, RHP (Age 24)

2022 (AA): 69.0 IP, 11 GS, 28.4 K%, 6.7 BB%, 3.65 ERA, 3.75 FIP

2022 (AAA): 53.0 IP, 10 GS, 23.5 K%, 10.0 BB%, 4.58 ERA, 4.98 FIP

2022 (MLB): 9.1 IP, 2 GS, 6.4 K%, 12.8 BB%, 5.79 ERA, 6.11 FIP

Another Cleveland pitching factory success story. Curry exploded through the system in 2021, then advanced three more levels in 2022 to make two spot starts at the MLB level.

Chase DeLauter, OF (Age 21)

2022 (NCAA): 118 PA, .437/.576/.828, 8 HR, 10 SB, 23.7 BB%, 17.8 K%

One of the most impressive college hitters out of unheralded James Madison University, DeLauter will make his pro debut this season with high expectations.

Petey Halpin, OF (Age 20)

2022 (A+): 434 PA, .262/.346/.385, 6 HR, 16 SB, 10.4 BB%, 21.2 K%, 107 wRC+

Despite being young for his level, posted his second straight season with an above average wRC+ in full-season ball.

Cody Morris, RHP (Age 26)

2022 (AAA): 15.1 IP, 3 GS, 51.7 K%, 10.3 BB%, 2.35 ERA, 2.46 FIP

2022 (MLB): 23.2 IP, 5 GS, 23.0 K%, 12.0 BB%, 2.28 ERA, 4.34 FIP

An early shoulder injury likely prevented him from earning a permanent spot in Cleveland’s starting rotation in 2022. Morris impressed in limited appearances at the MLB level.

Jhonkensy Noel, 1B/3B/OF (Age 21)

2022 (A+): 252 PA, .219/.286/.509, 19 HR, 1 SB, 7.1 BB%, 31.7 K%, 111 wRC+

2022 (AA): 278 PA, .242/.338/.488, 13 HR, 2 SB, 10.8 BB%, 22.7 K%, 122 wRC+

2022 (AAA): 18 PA, .176/.222/.235, 0 HR, 0 SB, 5.6 BB%, 38.9 K%, 20 wRC+

The most powerful prospect in Cleveland’s system, Noel blasted 33 home runs in 2022 and actually improved after being promoted to Double-A.