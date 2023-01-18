Lake County Captains find some new ownership

Alan Miller and Jon Ryan are at the top of new group of people who will own the Lake County Captains. Currently, Miller and punting extraordinaire Ryan own the Portland Pickles.
And baseball will never be the same. https://t.co/6ocuVIBIYz— Jon Ryan (@JonRyan9) January 17, 2023
Around baseball
- Shohei Ohtani could sign a 500 million dollar contract
- LGFT Julian Merryweather was claimed from Toronto by the Cubs.
- The Blue Jays are doing some redecorating, dimensionally.
- The Royals may sign Zack Greinke again.
- The Marlins are considering adding Yuli Gurriel to their team via that thing called free agency.
- The Brewers signed Brian Anderson, who is apparently a third baseman now.
- THe Rockies got RHP Connor Seabold from Boston for LGFT PTBNL/cash.
