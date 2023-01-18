Will Brennan is our No. 7 Guardians prospect. Who should be No. 8?

In the tightest race thus far, Will Brennan came away with 34% of the vote to become our No. 7 prospect for Covering the Corner, just squeaking by Angel Martinez (29%) by five percentage points.

An eighth-round draft pick in 2019, Brennan hit the ground running and never stopped. The high-contact outfielder posted a solid 126 wRC+ in the rookie league the year he was drafted, then after the lost COVID year, he continued to rake, slashing .290/.368/.441 at High-A, which earned him a promotion to Double-A.

In 2022, Brennan went above and beyond production-wise. I know runs batted in isn’t an important statistic, but the dude knocked in 107 runs in just 129 games played split between Double-A and Triple-A.

Brennan’s offense was so impressive that he was named International League Player of the Week immediately after being promoted to Triple-A.

He finished his minor league season with 13 home runs, 40 doubles, and 20 stolen bases, posting a 139 wRC+ in Double-A and then a 122 wRC+ in Triple-A before earning a late-season promotion to Cleveland.

And yet again, Brennan did not stop hitting.

Once in Cleveland, Brennan immediately made an impact, earning playing time and slashing .357./400./500 in a limited sample size of 11 games, but it was good enough for him to earn a spot on the playoff roster, where he actually had opportunities to bat against some of the best pitchers on the planet.

Brennan will be competing for a starting outfield job to begin the season and at worst will likely be a reserve outfielder. He’ll push both Myles Straw and Oscar Gonzalez for playing time.

Logan Allen, LHP (Age 24)

2022 (AA): 73.0 IP, 13 GS, 35.6 K%, 7.5 BB%, 3.33 ERA, 3.15 FIP

2022 (AAA): 59.2 IP, 14 GS, 27.0 K%, 10.7 BB%, 6.49 ERA, 4.36 FIP

One of the more consistent arms in Cleveland’s system, Allen struggled in his initial promotion to Triple-A before settling in over his final eight starts.

Gabriel Arias, SS (Age 22)

2022 (AAA): 323 PA, .240/.310/.406, 13 HR, 5 SB, 7.7 BB%, 24.1 K%, 89 wRC+

2022 (MLB): 57 PA, .191/.321/.319, 1 HR, 1 SB, 14.0 BB%, 28.1 K%, 90 wRC+

After struggling in his first two promotions, Arias seemed to settle in his third time being called to the big leagues in 2022, posting a 158 wRC+ from September on.

Xzavion Curry, RHP (Age 24)

2022 (AA): 69.0 IP, 11 GS, 28.4 K%, 6.7 BB%, 3.65 ERA, 3.75 FIP

2022 (AAA): 53.0 IP, 10 GS, 23.5 K%, 10.0 BB%, 4.58 ERA, 4.98 FIP

2022 (MLB): 9.1 IP, 2 GS, 6.4 K%, 12.8 BB%, 5.79 ERA, 6.11 FIP

Another Cleveland pitching factory success story. Curry exploded through the system in 2021, then advanced three more levels in 2022 to make two spot starts at the MLB level.

Chase DeLauter, OF (Age 21)

2022 (NCAA): 118 PA, .437/.576/.828, 8 HR, 10 SB, 23.7 BB%, 17.8 K%

One of the most impressive college hitters out of unheralded James Madison University, DeLauter will make his pro debut this season with high expectations.

Petey Halpin, OF (Age 20)

2022 (A+): 434 PA, .262/.346/.385, 6 HR, 16 SB, 10.4 BB%, 21.2 K%, 107 wRC+

Despite being young for his level, posted his second straight season with an above average wRC+ in full-season ball.

Angel Martinez, SS (Age 20)

2022 (A+): 331 PA, .288/.384/.477, 10 HR, 10 SB, 12.1 BB%, 17.5 K%, 139 wRC+

2022 (AA): 103 PA, .244/.356/.451, 3 HR, 2 SB, 11.7 BB%, 17.5 K%, 120 wRC+

Another blossoming middle infield prospect who didn’t slow down after being promoted to Double-A at 20 years old. Added to Cleveland’s 40-man roster in November.

Cody Morris, RHP (Age 26)

2022 (AAA): 15.1 IP, 3 GS, 51.7 K%, 10.3 BB%, 2.35 ERA, 2.46 FIP

2022 (MLB): 23.2 IP, 5 GS, 23.0 K%, 12.0 BB%, 2.28 ERA, 4.34 FIP

An early shoulder injury likely prevented him from earning a permanent spot in Cleveland’s starting rotation in 2022. Morris impressed in limited appearances at the MLB level.

Jhonkensy Noel, 1B/3B/OF (Age 21)

2022 (A+): 252 PA, .219/.286/.509, 19 HR, 1 SB, 7.1 BB%, 31.7 K%, 111 wRC+

2022 (AA): 278 PA, .242/.338/.488, 13 HR, 2 SB, 10.8 BB%, 22.7 K%, 122 wRC+

2022 (AAA): 18 PA, .176/.222/.235, 0 HR, 0 SB, 5.6 BB%, 38.9 K%, 20 wRC+

The most powerful prospect in Cleveland’s system, Noel blasted 33 home runs in 2022 and actually improved after being promoted to Double-A.