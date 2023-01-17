Is it time for spring training yet?

Give me Truck Day, or give me death.

Cleveland Guardians news

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS 2023 TOP 30 PROSPECTS | Prospects Live

The full list is behind a paywall, but Prospect Live’s top-30 Guardians prospect list is led off with the three big pitchers — Daniel Espino, Gavin Williams, and Tanner Bibee.

Guardians to add pair of top Dominican prospects (sources) | MLB

More on the top international free agents that the Guardians signed on Sunday, including the switch-hitting Welbyn Francisca.

Around the league