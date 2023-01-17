Is it time for spring training yet?

Give me Truck Day, or give me death.
Cleveland Guardians news
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS 2023 TOP 30 PROSPECTS | Prospects Live
The full list is behind a paywall, but Prospect Live’s top-30 Guardians prospect list is led off with the three big pitchers — Daniel Espino, Gavin Williams, and Tanner Bibee.
Guardians to add pair of top Dominican prospects (sources) | MLB
More on the top international free agents that the Guardians signed on Sunday, including the switch-hitting Welbyn Francisca.
Around the league
- The Braves have to find a way to keep Max Fried around.
- Billionaires get real mad when you ask them real questions.
- No, really, John Angelos does not want to answer to the media ($$$).
- The Red Sox are eyeing some players.
- The Royals want Zack Greinke to sign an inexpensive deal.
- What happened to Bo Bichette’s running ability in 2023?
