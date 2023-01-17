Bo Naylor is our No. 6 Guardians prospect. Who should be No. 7?

The vote for our No. 6 prospect was about as one-sided as voting can get at this point with Bo Naylor obtaining 62% of the vote, outpacing poor Will Brennan (15%) by nearly 50 percentage points.

Naylor has had an up-and-down career as a prospect, initially being a top-five player in the system after being drafted in the first round of the 2018 MLB draft out of high school. He was aggressively placed into full-season Single-A in the 2019 season, where he managed to become one of the only players in MiLB to have double-digit home runs, triples, and doubles despite being a catcher.

Then 2020 happened.

After a lost season due to the COVID pandemic, the younger brother of Josh Naylor was again aggressively placed into Double-A in 2021, where he struggled mightily and saw his prospect ranking tank (he was our No. 16 prospect last season).

But Naylor could not have bounced back harder in 2022, absolutely murdering baseballs while repeating at Double-A, slashing .271/.427/.471 over 52 games, which was good for a 151 wRC+.

Naylor was promptly promoted to Triple-A, where he refused to slow down, increasing his power numbers by bashing 15 home runs over 62 games played and slashing .257/.366/.514, good for a 131 wRC+.

The impressive performance earned Naylor a late-season cup of coffee at the MLB level and a chance to play on the postseason roster. He struggled against MLB pitching in extremely limited action, but the tools are in place for him to have sustained success at the MLB level.

Look for Naylor to either start the 2023 season as the backup to Mike Zunino or as the everyday starter at Triple-A, depending on how many reps Cleveland wants him to get.

Logan Allen, LHP (Age 24)

2022 (AA): 73.0 IP, 13 GS, 35.6 K%, 7.5 BB%, 3.33 ERA, 3.15 FIP

2022 (AAA): 59.2 IP, 14 GS, 27.0 K%, 10.7 BB%, 6.49 ERA, 4.36 FIP

One of the more consistent arms in Cleveland’s system, Allen struggled in his initial promotion to Triple-A before settling in over his final eight starts.

Gabriel Arias, SS (Age 22)

2022 (AAA): 323 PA, .240/.310/.406, 13 HR, 5 SB, 7.7 BB%, 24.1 K%, 89 wRC+

2022 (MLB): 57 PA, .191/.321/.319, 1 HR, 1 SB, 14.0 BB%, 28.1 K%, 90 wRC+

After struggling in his first two promotions, Arias seemed to settle in his third time being called to the big leagues in 2022, posting a 158 wRC+ from September on.

Will Brennan, OF (Age 24)

2022 (AA): 157 PA, .311/.382/.504, 4 HR, 5 SB, 10.8 BB%, 10.2 K%, 139 wRC+

2022 (AAA): 433 PA, .316/.367/.471, 9 HR, 15 SB, 7.6 BB%, 12.2 K%, 122 wRC+

2022 (MLB): 45 PA, .357/.400/.500, 1 HR, 2 SB, 4.4 BB%, 8.9 K%, 155 wRC+

Started hot in Double-A in 2022 and literally never stopped raking, even after being promoted to Cleveland and making the playoff roster.

Xzavion Curry, RHP (Age 24)

2022 (AA): 69.0 IP, 11 GS, 28.4 K%, 6.7 BB%, 3.65 ERA, 3.75 FIP

2022 (AAA): 53.0 IP, 10 GS, 23.5 K%, 10.0 BB%, 4.58 ERA, 4.98 FIP

2022 (MLB): 9.1 IP, 2 GS, 6.4 K%, 12.8 BB%, 5.79 ERA, 6.11 FIP

Another Cleveland pitching factory success story. Curry exploded through the system in 2021, then advanced three more levels in 2022 to make two spot starts at the MLB level.

Chase DeLauter, OF (Age 21)

2022 (NCAA): 118 PA, .437/.576/.828, 8 HR, 10 SB, 23.7 BB%, 17.8 K%

One of the most impressive college hitters out of unheralded James Madison University, DeLauter will make his pro debut this season with high expectations.

Angel Martinez, SS (Age 20)

2022 (A+): 331 PA, .288/.384/.477, 10 HR, 10 SB, 12.1 BB%, 17.5 K%, 139 wRC+

2022 (AA): 103 PA, .244/.356/.451, 3 HR, 2 SB, 11.7 BB%, 17.5 K%, 120 wRC+

Another blossoming middle infield prospect who didn’t slow down after being promoted to Double-A at 20 years old. Added to Cleveland’s 40-man roster in November.

Cody Morris, RHP (Age 26)

2022 (AAA): 15.1 IP, 3 GS, 51.7 K%, 10.3 BB%, 2.35 ERA, 2.46 FIP

2022 (MLB): 23.2 IP, 5 GS, 23.0 K%, 12.0 BB%, 2.28 ERA, 4.34 FIP

An early shoulder injury likely prevented him from earning a permanent spot in Cleveland’s starting rotation in 2022. Morris impressed in limited appearances at the MLB level.

Jhonkensy Noel, 1B/3B/OF (Age 21)

2022 (A+): 252 PA, .219/.286/.509, 19 HR, 1 SB, 7.1 BB%, 31.7 K%, 111 wRC+

2022 (AA): 278 PA, .242/.338/.488, 13 HR, 2 SB, 10.8 BB%, 22.7 K%, 122 wRC+

2022 (AAA): 18 PA, .176/.222/.235, 0 HR, 0 SB, 5.6 BB%, 38.9 K%, 20 wRC+

The most powerful prospect in Cleveland’s system, Noel blasted 33 home runs in 2022 and actually improved after being promoted to Double-A.