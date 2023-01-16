Guardians’ international signings include speedy shortstop, toolsy centerfielder

Here’s to a great week!

Guardians’ 2023 international free agent class headed by SS Welbyn Francicsca | cleveland.com

From Paul Hoynes:

The Guardians on the first day of the international free agent signing period announced the signing of 24 players.

The top two players they signed were shortstop Welbyn Francisca and outfielder Yerlin Luis. Francisca and Luis are from La Romana in the Dominican Republic and were rated among the top 50 international free agents by mlb.com.

Francisca, ranked No. 24, signed for $1.375 million. Luis, ranked No. 37, signed for $850,000. Francisca, 16, is a 5-10, 175-pound switch-hitter. Luis, 17, is a 5-10, 160-pound switch-hitter.

The Guardians signing bonus pool is $5,825,500. The signing period runs from Sunday through Dec. 15.

The 2023 class includes 15 players from Venezuela, eight from the Dominican Republic and one from Panama.