Prospect Countdown Special Feature: HARDCORE PROSPECTS

Readers of this blog may be aware that I enjoy studying history in my free time. Come for the baseball analysis, stay for an inexplicable John Hunyadi reference, why not?

I’ve noticed that there are a number of history aficionados who are also bonkers for baseball. I cannot be the only reader of this blog who screamed when Mike Duncan famously [citation needed] compared the Roman emperor Aurelian to Sandy Koufax.

I know for a fact that some other members of ye olde blogge are fans of Dan Carlin’s Hardcore History. For no reason at all, I offered a brief homage to the podcast in last year’s Richie Palacios prospect piece.

I’m taking things a step further this year.

Daniel Espino:

this...

is HARDCORE PROSPECTS (distant boom)