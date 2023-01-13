Robot umps are coming to Triple-A in 2023

No real Guardians news today (unless you missed the renovation update yesterday), but Buster Olney’s report that electronic strike zones will be used in Triple-A this season will surely impact them soon.

According to Olney, the robot umps will be deployed in two different ways throughout Triple-A — one half with a full strike zone, and the other half with a robotic challenge system similar to tennis. While there is no official timetable until these measures reach the major leagues, it stands to reason that they’re pretty close if the highest level of the minors is going to start using them so heavily.

Cleveland Guardians news

While not news, there is a great little tidbit in this Tread Athletics video about the Guardians. They’re talking about teaching deception to pitchers as a whole, but they mention that the Guardians place an emphasis on pitchers blocking their release point with their gloves. Maybe it’s part of the reason we see some Guards pitchers switching to smaller arm circles?

It’s worth a watch (as are all of Tread Athletics videos if you like getting into the nitty gritty of pitching).

Around the league