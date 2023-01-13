Tanner Bibee is our No. 4 Guardians prospect. Who should be No. 5?

In the closest vote thus far (but still not that close), Tanner Bibee captured 36% of the vote, outpacing Brayan Rocchio (24%) for the No. 4 spot on our 2023 prospect ranking list.

Selected in the fifth round of the 2021 MLB draft for his elite command of the strike zone with plus secondary pitches, Bibee might already be the Cleveland pitching factory’s biggest success story.

Just one year earlier, Bibee was topping out at about 90 miles per hour with his fastball. He spent time at Driveline, where he added about 3-4 mph to his velocity with their weighted ball and strength training programs. Later, Cleveland’s pitching coaches unlocked an adjustment with his pitching mechanics that added another 3-4 mph to his fastball and he suddenly was topping out at 99 mph.

And he still had that elite command.

Bibee began his pro career at High-A Lake County, where he blew away hitters to the tune of 13.12 strikeouts per nine innings, an elite 3.04 FIP, and a 2.59 ERA over 12 starts spanning 59 innings.

Obviously, he was ready to be promoted, but I don’t think even the top Cleveland brass were prepared for the dominance that was about to ensue at Double-A.

Bibee was promoted to Akron in July, where he quickly garnered Eastern League Pitcher of the Week honors.

He then earned Pitcher of the Month for August and by the end of the season, he was named the Pitcher of the Year for the Eastern League.

Over 13 starts, now stretched out and spanning 73.2 innings, Bibee was flat-out dominant, dropping his ERA to 1.83, his FIP to 2.61, and his walk rate even dropped to 1.71. The only thing that didn’t improve at Double-A was his strikeout rate, which fell to 9.9 batters per nine innings.

Bibee has nothing left to prove at Double-A and should (hopefully) begin the 2023 season at Triple-A, where he’ll be knocking on the door for a chance with Cleveland while trying to leapfrog several of the spot starters from last year.

#Guardians 23yr old RHP prospect Tanner Bibee struckout 10 batters tonight for Akron earning the win. He has struckout 10 batters in a game 4x in 2022.



Line - 6.0(IP) 6H 4R 3ER 1BB 10SO



Season - 120.2(IP) 94H 35R 28ER 23BB 153SO 2.09 ERA@IssaBibe @AkronRubberDuck #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/69YMXquu2f — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) September 7, 2022

Logan Allen, LHP (Age 24)

2022 (AA): 73.0 IP, 13 GS, 35.6 K%, 7.5 BB%, 3.33 ERA, 3.15 FIP

2022 (AAA): 59.2 IP, 14 GS, 27.0 K%, 10.7 BB%, 6.49 ERA, 4.36 FIP

One of the more consistent arms in Cleveland’s system, Allen struggled in his initial promotion to Triple-A before settling in over his final eight starts.

Gabriel Arias, SS (Age 22)

2022 (AAA): 323 PA, .240/.310/.406, 13 HR, 5 SB, 7.7 BB%, 24.1 K%, 89 wRC+

2022 (MLB): 57 PA, .191/.321/.319, 1 HR, 1 SB, 14.0 BB%, 28.1 K%, 90 wRC+

After struggling in his first two promotions, Arias seemed to settle in his third time being called to the big leagues in 2022, posting a 158 wRC+ from September on.

Will Brennan, OF (Age 24)

2022 (AA): 157 PA, .311/.382/.504, 4 HR, 5 SB, 10.8 BB%, 10.2 K%, 139 wRC+

2022 (AAA): 433 PA, .316/.367/.471, 9 HR, 15 SB, 7.6 BB%, 12.2 K%, 122 wRC+

2022 (MLB): 45 PA, .357/.400/.500, 1 HR, 2 SB, 4.4 BB%, 8.9 K%, 155 wRC+

Started hot in Double-A in 2022 and literally never stopped raking, even after being promoted to Cleveland and making the playoff roster.

Chase DeLauter, OF (Age 21)

2022 (NCAA): 118 PA, .437/.576/.828, 8 HR, 10 SB, 23.7 BB%, 17.8 K%

One of the most impressive college hitters out of unheralded James Madison University, DeLauter will make his pro debut this season with high expectations.

Angel Martinez, SS (Age 20)

2022 (A+): 331 PA, .288.384.477, 10 HR, 10 SB, 12.1 BB%, 17.5 K%, 139 wRC+

2022 (AA): 103 PA, .244.356.451, 3 HR, 2 SB, 11.7 BB%, 17.5 K%, 120 wRC+

Another blossoming middle infield prospect who didn’t slow down after being promoted to Double-A at 20 years old. Added to Cleveland’s 40-man roster in November.

Cody Morris, RHP (Age 26)

2022 (AAA): 15.1 IP, 3 GS, 51.7 K%, 10.3 BB%, 2.35 ERA, 2.46 FIP

2022 (MLB): 23.2 IP, 5 GS, 23.0 K%, 12.0 BB%, 2.28 ERA, 4.34 FIP

An early shoulder injury likely prevented him from earning a permanent spot in Cleveland’s starting rotation in 2022. Morris impressed in limited appearances at the MLB level.

Bo Naylor, C (Age 23)

2022 (AA): 220 PA, .271/.427/.471, 6 HR, 11 SB, 20.5 BB%, 20.9 K%, 151 wRC+

2022 (AAA): 290 PA, .257/.366/.514, 15 HR, 9 SB, 12.8 BB%, 25.9 K%, 131 wRC+

2022 (MLB): 8 PA, .000/.000/.000, 0 HR, 0 SB, 0 BB%, 62.5 K%, -100 wRC+

Offense roared back with a vengeance in 2022 with a rare 20/20 season for a catcher, culminating with a cup of coffee in the big leagues.

Brayan Rocchio, SS (Age 22)

2022 (AA): 432 PA, .265/.349/.432, 13 HR, 12 SB, 9.7 BB%, 18.8 K%, 114 wRC+

2022 (AAA): 152 PA, .234/.298/.387, 5 HR, 2 SB, 7.9 BB%, 13.8 K%, 81 wRC+

Has the contact, speed, and defense the Guardians love, along with an 80-grade nickname of “The Professor”.