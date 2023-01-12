Guardians reveal Progressive Field renovation plans

The Cleveland Guardians formally unveiled their vision for the future of Progressive Field this afternoon, with a press release and of course a juicy Twitter video.

Here’s the video in full, for your viewing pleasure, complete with fully modeled — yet eerily lifeless — crowds.

The future of Progressive Field is here. #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/0GV378FKRO — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) January 12, 2023

One of the most obvious changes is the removal of the much-maligned shipping containers in the upper deck. The newly redesigned upper deck will feature several “social spaces” as well as a beer garden down the left field line.

The project is scheduled to begin at the end of the 2023 season. Per the press release above, the “Upper Deck Experience” and “E. 9th Street Building” portions of the renovations are scheduled be done by Opening Day 2024, with the rest finished by the 2025 season.