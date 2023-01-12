Guardians voted best at developing pitchers by MLB execs

“If you can’t be the best at everything, at least be the best at something” is a quote I’m pretty sure I just made up. It applies to the Guardians, who will never be the best at a lot of things, but they sure as hell know how to develop pitchers throughout the minor leagues.

In a recent poll from MLB Pipeline, MLB execs around the league voted them as the best at developing pitching prospects by a wide margin — 46% of the vote compared to the Dodgers with 11% in second.

In addition to giving the Guardians props for their development of pitchers, MLB execs also overwhelmingly voted Cleveland as the organization to horde prospects the most. Having watched the last two offseasons unfold, it’s hard to argue that. We’ll find out whether or not it was the right decision in a couple of years.

They also received some votes for the most underrated farm system, utilizing the draft the best, and best farm system.

In a bid to help José Ramírez hit more home runs (I guess?!), the Tigers have made the decision to bring in the fences at Comerica Park.

According to Statcast, Comerica park had an overall park factor of 97 from 2020 to 2022, the seventh-lowest in the majors in that span. In other words, players hit 3% worse, on average, at Comerica compared to other parks. Their home run factor was a mere 75, the lowest in baseball as players hit 25% fewer home runs there than elsewhere.

The Guardians did a good tweet | Twitter

Whoever came up with this idea deserves all the raises.

We found an old camcorder, put together no plan for how we were gonna use it, and pressed record.



Let's go way back with a little nostalgia. pic.twitter.com/h8QPOD4J1W — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) January 11, 2023

