News and Notes is a long-running Covering the Corner series being kept alive by Carlos Correa

I’m pretty sure this still isn’t official, but now Carlos Correa has agreed to terms with the Twins. Yes, you should be confused, because, yes, he has already agreed to terms with the Giants and Mets this offseason. Those teams both backed away because of concerns with Correa’s foot, and the Twins don’t seem to mind quite as much.
- Speaking of injured shortstops, Trevor Story had elbow surgery and will now miss the next 4-6 months.
- For some unknown reason, the Angels seem to be guaranteeing Brett Phillips a roster spot. The top reply to the latter tweet is “Trade Adell”—and I would be happy with the Guardians being the other team in that transaction.
- The Padres could be Nelson Cruz’s next team.
