Teams are making moves

Mike Hattery at Everyone Hates Cleveland puts a twist on reviewing ZiPS by doing over-unders on three specific projections. He doesn’t think Josh Naylor will reach 19 home runs — everyone take screenshots and prepare the cyberbully machine when he hits 50 and is the AL MVP.
Guardians catching situation: Where do Bo Naylor, others fit in around Mike Zunino? | The Athletic ($$$)
I already like Mike Zunino from some of his quotes in this Zack Meisel piece. No ego, the guy just understands the game and how he fits into it. I think he has a sneaky chance to be a key clubhouse guy in 2023.
Around the league
- The Jays agreed on a one-year deal with Brandon Belt.
- The Marlins agreed on a one-year deal with Johnny Cueto.
- Carlos Correa continued to talk with the Twins.
- MLB reinstated former Braves GM John Coppolella.
- A look at the top 2023 free agents.
