Teams are making moves

Mike Hattery at Everyone Hates Cleveland puts a twist on reviewing ZiPS by doing over-unders on three specific projections. He doesn’t think Josh Naylor will reach 19 home runs — everyone take screenshots and prepare the cyberbully machine when he hits 50 and is the AL MVP.

Guardians catching situation: Where do Bo Naylor, others fit in around Mike Zunino? | The Athletic ($$$)

I already like Mike Zunino from some of his quotes in this Zack Meisel piece. No ego, the guy just understands the game and how he fits into it. I think he has a sneaky chance to be a key clubhouse guy in 2023.

Around the league